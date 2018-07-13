Search
RECALL: Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal

Verne HillJul 13, 2018Comments Off on RECALL: Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal

CDC tweeting “Do not eat this cereal?”   

Recall: 100 people in 33 states have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Consumers should not eat any size package of Honey Smacks cereal or with any “best by” date.

Information:  kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall or call 1(800) 962 1413.

 

