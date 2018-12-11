RECALL on Jimmy Dean Sausage Links

RECALL: C-T-I Foods is recalling sausage links from Jimmy Dean over concerns they might contain pieces of metal (USDA) The recall includes over 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve Original Sausage Links made with pork and turkey.

“Use By” date of Jan. 31, 2019.

Case code that reads, “A6382168.”

Time stamp from 11:58 to 01:49.

Establishment # of “EST. 19085.”