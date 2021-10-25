RECALL involving whole onions from Mexico

Update on Monday, Oct 25, 2021

Two more recalls have been issued involving whole onions. RECALL: A salmonella outbreak that has been traced to tainted ‘whole onions’ in 37 states (including North Carolina). Last week, the CDC issuing a warning “NOT to eat red, white or yellow whole onions imported from Mexico and distributed in the US by ProSource”. Now, the FDA is urging people to throw out any onions from ‘HelloFresh’ and ‘EveryPlate’…

TIP: Whole, raw onions will last two to three months when stored in a cool, dry place. But onions can only last in the fridge for up to two weeks.

