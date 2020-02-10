RECALL: Infantino infant carriers

RECALL: Infantino is recalling around 14,400 infant carriers

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the Infantino carriers can break causing the child to fall out. The carriers were sold at Target and Amazon.com from Nov. 15 through Dec. 20, 2019.

You can return the ‘defective’ carrier and get a free replacement.

Call 1-800-840-4916 or email Recall@infantino.com for more information.

If you own one of the popular carriers, officials urge consumers to stop using the following carriers:

-Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier – lot code: 2018 0619

-Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier – lot code: 2018 0719

-Flip Front2back Carrier – lot code 2018 0719

-Up Close Newborn Carrier – lot code 2018 0719

https://abc13.com/shopping/infant-carriers-recalled-due-to-fall-hazard/5912068/