RECALL: Hummas Gourmet from Harris Teeter

The item included in the recall is: Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus Pine Nuts from Hummus Gourmet – UPC 7203602705

RECALL: Harris Teeter is recalling this Hummus product due to potential listeria contamination.

You can return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall can call Hummus Gourmet LLC at 1-855-215-5142.