RECALL: Hummas Gourmet from Harris Teeter

Verne HillJun 21, 2017

The item included in the recall is:  Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus Pine Nuts from Hummus Gourmet   –  UPC 7203602705

RECALL: Harris Teeter is recalling this Hummus product due to potential listeria contamination.

You can return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund.  Anyone with questions about the recall can call Hummus Gourmet LLC at 1-855-215-5142.

