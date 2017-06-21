RECALL: Hummas Gourmet from Harris Teeter

The item included in the recall is: Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus Pine Nuts from Hummus Gourmet – UPC 7203602705
RECALL: Harris Teeter is recalling this Hummus product due to potential listeria contamination.
You can return it to Harris Teeter for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall can call Hummus Gourmet LLC at 1-855-215-5142.
