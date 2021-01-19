RECALL: Hot Pockets

RECALL: Nestlé is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets because they “may be contaminated with pieces of glass and hard plastic…”
Recall info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
The recall is for 54-ounce packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef pizza garlic buttery crust.” Affected boxes have a “Best before Feb 2022″ date and lot codes of 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614, with an establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
https://myfox8.com/news/nestle-recalls-762000-pounds-of-pepperoni-hot-pockets/
