RECALL: Hot Pockets

RECALL: Hot Pockets

Verne Hill Jan 19, 2021

RECALL: Nestlé is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets because they “may be contaminated with pieces of glass and hard plastic…”

The recall is for 54-ounce packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni made with pork, chicken and beef pizza garlic buttery crust.”  Affected boxes have a “Best before Feb 2022″ date and lot codes of 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614, with an establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

https://myfox8.com/news/nestle-recalls-762000-pounds-of-pepperoni-hot-pockets/

