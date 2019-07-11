RECALL: Hamburger and hot dog buns

Recall: Flowers Foods is recalling baked goods including hamburger and hot dog buns and dinner rolls sold by various retailers, under a variety of brand names in several states including North Carolina. The buns may contain pieces of hard plastic that could pose a choking hazard.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hot-dog-buns-recall-flowers-food-today-walmart-other-retailers-plastics-choking-hazard-2019-07-10/
