 RECALL: Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns

Verne HillJun 15, 2020

The recalled products were produced on June 1 and have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

A New Jersey company is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products that have been shipped to retail locations nationwide.

INFO: https://myfox8.com/news/over-40000-pounds-of-ground-beef-recalled-over-e-coli-concerns/

Verne Hill

