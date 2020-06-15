The recalled products were produced on June 1 and have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
A New Jersey company is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products that have been shipped to retail locations nationwide.
INFO: https://myfox8.com/news/over-40000-pounds-of-ground-beef-recalled-over-e-coli-concerns/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Red Cross: Your blood donation being tested for COVID19 antibodies - June 15, 2020
- RECALL: Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns - June 15, 2020
- Family: Creating the ultimate ‘summer bucket list’ - June 15, 2020