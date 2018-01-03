RECALL: Frozen biscuits

RECALL: T. Marzetti is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of 23 different types of frozen biscuits after finding that they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The affected biscuit products distributed under various brands – which are frozen, not ready-to-eat – were distributed in 12 states including North Carolina.

If cooked, listeria risk may be reduced, but not eliminated. Customers can also return the product for a full refund. LA Times: https://goo.gl/remo3Z

The following 12- and 20-count products are included in this recall:

Southern Home Old Fashioned Buttermilk Style Biscuits; Marshall’s and Shur Fine Old Fashioned Southern Style Biscuits; Shur Fine Old Fashioned Buttermilk Biscuits; Valu Time, Food Club, SE Grocers, Lowes Foods, Laura Lynn, and Southern Home Southern Style Biscuits; Valu Time Buttermilk Style Biscuits; Food Lion Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits; Food Club, SE Grocers, Piggly Wiggly, Lowes Foods, Premium Pick 5, Morning Fresh Farms, Laura Lynn, and Southern Home Buttermilk Biscuits; and Piggly Wiggly Homestyle Biscuits.