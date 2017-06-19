Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog RECALL from Publix

RECALL from Publix

Verne HillJun 19, 2017Comments Off on RECALL from Publix

Like

RECALL: Publix Super Markets is recalling small containers of its ‘Publix Tropical Medley Mix’ because of the threat of Listeria.   https://goo.gl/sx87nw

The 5.7oz Tropical Medley Mix was sold in 6 states including North Carolina. The UPC Code: 41415-08586. All ‘use by’ dates are being recalled. The product in question may return for a full refund.

Info: 1-800-242-1227  www.publix.com

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, June 20, 2017
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettJun 21, 2017

Storms brewing in the Gulf and the Atlantic

Verne HillJun 20, 2017

Kids Summer Movies: 2017 Schedule

Verne HillJun 20, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
18
Sun
6:00 pm VBS: “Maker Fun Factory” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
VBS: “Maker Fun Factory” @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 22 @ 8:30 pm
For Preschool – 5th Grade 336.595.8101
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
9:00 am VBS: “Galactic Starveyors” @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Galactic Starveyors” @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 9:00 am – Jun 23 @ 12:00 pm
For Preschool – 5th Grade 336.714.5448 http://www.calvarynow.com/kidscamp  
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes