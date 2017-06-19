RECALL from Publix

RECALL: Publix Super Markets is recalling small containers of its ‘Publix Tropical Medley Mix’ because of the threat of Listeria. https://goo.gl/sx87nw

The 5.7oz Tropical Medley Mix was sold in 6 states including North Carolina. The UPC Code: 41415-08586. All ‘use by’ dates are being recalled. The product in question may return for a full refund.

Info: 1-800-242-1227 www.publix.com