RECALL: Four types of Goldfish Crackers recalled due to bad whey

Pepperidge Farms is recalling four types of Goldfish Crackers. Reason: There is a chance that ‘whey powder’ used in the seasonings contains salmonella.
The four types of crackers included in the recall are:
Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion
Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel
Details: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/07/24/goldfish-crackers-recalled-amid-salmonella-scare/824797002/
FYI: Earlier in the week the makers of Ritz Crackers voluntarily recalled 16 varieties of its Ritz Crackers products, due to contaminated whey powder.
Details: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ritz-cracker-ritz-bits-mondelez-global-salmonella-recall-2018-07-22/
