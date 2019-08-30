RECALL: Some flat ‘cooktop surfaces’ are turning themselves on?

That has prompted a RECALL of specific Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid and Jenn Air brand stovetops. Around 26,000 of these cooktops with touch controls, made between December 2016 and July 2019, are part of a RECALL.

Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop.

https://myfox8.com/2019/08/29/recall-issued-for-glass-stovetops-that-can-turn-on-by-themselves/