RECALL: Some flat ‘cooktop surfaces’ are turning themselves on?

That has prompted a RECALL of specific Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid and Jenn Air brand stovetops. Around 26,000 of these cooktops with touch controls, made between December 2016 and July 2019, are part of a RECALL.
Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop.
https://myfox8.com/2019/08/29/recall-issued-for-glass-stovetops-that-can-turn-on-by-themselves/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Flying for the holidays? Tips to help you same time and money - August 30, 2019
- Longtime host of “20 The Countdown Magazine” says goodbye… - August 30, 2019
- NASA: Students needed to name next rover mission to Mars - August 30, 2019