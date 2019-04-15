Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog RECALL: Fisher-Price

RECALL: Fisher-Price

Verne HillApr 15, 2019Comments Off on RECALL: Fisher-Price

Like

RECALL: Fisher-Price is recalling 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play sleepers.
According to the recall which involves all Rock ‘n Play models, consumers “should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/12/fisher-price-rock-n-play-recall-company-recalls-4-7-million-sleepers/3450923002/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMiss Loretta celebrates 55 years working at K&W
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline

Verne HillApr 16, 2019

“Heartbreaking” images of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Verne HillApr 16, 2019

’48 Hours’ focuses on a Davidson County murder case 

Verne HillApr 16, 2019

Community Events

Apr
14
Sun
7:00 pm Holy Week Readings @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Holy Week Readings @ Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – Apr 19 @ 8:30 pm
Nightly interactive readings of Jesus’ journey from Psalm Sunday through His crucifixion. Holy Week Readings include a Psalm Sunday Lovefest at 7:00pm 336.788.2652
Apr
17
Wed
9:00 am Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Apr 17 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Patient-family volunteers receive specialized training, enabling them to provide companionship and caregiver support to those experiencing a life-limiting illness. The agency encourages patient-family volunteers to consider a commitment of one to three hours per week.[...]
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 17 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Apr
18
Thu
9:00 am Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Hospice Volunteer Orientation & ... @ Hospice of Davidson County (Lexington)
Apr 18 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Patient-family volunteers receive specialized training, enabling them to provide companionship and caregiver support to those experiencing a life-limiting illness. The agency encourages patient-family volunteers to consider a commitment of one to three hours per week.[...]
10:00 am Volunteer Training @ The Shepherd's Center (Winston-Salem)
Volunteer Training @ The Shepherd's Center (Winston-Salem)
Apr 18 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Older adults in the community need help with supportive services such as transportation, minor home repairs, visits or caregiver respite. We are especially in need of visitation volunteers to provide companionship to homebound older adults[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes