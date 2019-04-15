RECALL: Fisher-Price is recalling 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play sleepers.
According to the recall which involves all Rock ‘n Play models, consumers “should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.”
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/04/12/fisher-price-rock-n-play-recall-company-recalls-4-7-million-sleepers/3450923002/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Holy Week / Passion Week Timeline - April 16, 2019
- “Heartbreaking” images of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire - April 16, 2019
- ’48 Hours’ focuses on a Davidson County murder case - April 16, 2019