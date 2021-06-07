RECALL: Fisher-Price recalling two baby gliders, soothers

RECALL: Fisher-Price has recalled models of its baby gliders and soothers after the deaths of four infants who were reportedly left on their backs unrestrained and later found on their stomachs. The recalled items include: the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission suggests…

“the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.”

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/05/us/fisher-price-rock-glide-soothers-baby-deaths/index.html