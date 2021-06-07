RECALL: Fisher-Price has recalled models of its baby gliders and soothers after the deaths of four infants who were reportedly left on their backs unrestrained and later found on their stomachs. The recalled items include: the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission suggests…
“the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs.”
https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/05/us/fisher-price-rock-glide-soothers-baby-deaths/index.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tuesday News, June 08, 2021 - June 8, 2021
- RECALL: Fisher-Price recalling two baby gliders, soothers - June 7, 2021
- Work-search requirements re-start in NC - June 7, 2021