Recall: Cookie platter from Publix

RECALL: Publix Bakery is recalling its 20-ounce cookie platter. Some of the cookies included in the platter may contain pecans, which weren’t listed on the list of ingredients.

Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters were sold in several states including North Carolina. You can return it for a full refund. Product info on the News Blog.

Consumers with questions call 1-800-433-9100.

The product comes in a 20-ounce, clear plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top. https://myfox8.com/news/publix-recalls-cookie-platters-over-allergy-concerns/