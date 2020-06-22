RECALL: Children’s Robitussin, Dimetapp cough syrups

RECALL: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling three lots of its Children’s Robitussin and Dimetapp cough syrups after the discovery of faulty dosing cups that can increase the risk of an overdose, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
*Two lots of Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough, which shipped to retailers.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/childrens-cough-syrup-recalled
