RECALL: Baby formula recall

Verne HillAug 10, 2021

The recall is for certain infant formula products sold under brand names including HiPP, Holle, Bioland and Kendamil. The FDA says the formula contains insufficient amounts of iron and also fails to meet other FDA requirements.  The affected formula was purchased online through the LittleBundle website.

https://www.news10.com/top-stories/baby-formula-recalled-for-not-meeting-fda-standards-not-having-enough-iron/

The affected formula was purchased through the LittleBundle website. It was imported from Europe and mailed to customers. It was not sold at any retail store.

The company began shipping the products on May 20, 2021, and says approximately 76,000 units were distributed.

The following products are affected by the recall:

Product Age Iron mg per 100 Calories
HiPP Anti-Reflux Milk Formula From birth 1.06
HiPP Comfort Milk Formula From birth 0.91
HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months		 0.76
HiPP Dutch Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula 6+ months 1.47
HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage PRE Combiotic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months		 0.76
HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula 6+ months 1.01
HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Milk Formula 6+ months 1.43
HiPP German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months		 0.90
HiPP German Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Infant Milk Formula 6+ months 1.47
Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months		 0.81
Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months		 0.81
Holle Bio Stage 2 Organic Follow-on Milk Formula 6+ months 1.18
Holle Goat Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months		 0.99
Holle Goat Stage 2 Organic Follow-On Infant Milk Formula 6+ months 1.47
Holle Goat Stage 3 Organic Toddler Formula 10+
months		 1.52
Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months		 0.88
Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 2 Organic Follow-on Milk Formula 6+ months 1.43
HiPP UK Stage 1 Combiotic First Infant Milk Formula 0-6
months		 0.76
HiPP UK Stage 2 Combiotic Follow-on Infant Milk Formula 6+ months 1.47
Kendamil Organic Stage 1 First Infant Milk Formula From birth 1.10
Kendamil Organic Stage 2 Follow on Milk Formula 6+ months 1.06

Consumers should not use the recalled products, but rather dispose of them. Customers with questions are instructed to email recallquestions@ablegroupe.com

 

Verne Hill

