Your Family Station
RECALL: Abbott powder baby formula including Similac

Verne HillFeb 22, 2022Comments Off on RECALL: Abbott powder baby formula including Similac

RECALL: Four baby formula brands from Abbott including Similac are being voluntary recalled…

Guidance for Parents and Caregivers Affected by Abbott Powder Formula Recall

Abbott has issued a voluntary recall of their Similac®, Alimentum®, and EleCare, including EleCare Jr. powder formulas produced at their plant in Sturgis, Michigan. This recall comes following consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed the identified formulas.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) encourages all parents and caregivers who use Abbott powder formula brands to check their supply to ensure they are safe for use.
To verify if you have powder formula affected by the recall, check the multidigit number on the bottom of the formula container:

• Recalled formula will have the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.
• You can also visit www.similacrecall.com and type in the code on the bottom of the package.
If you would like to exchange formula cans affected by the recall, you may:
• Return to Place of Purchase: Abbott states on its website that consumers may return recalled product to the place where it was purchased. It is not required that vendors determine whether a product was purchased with WIC benefits as a part of the exchange process.

• Return to Abbott: Follow directions from Abbott, provided via www.similacrecall.com or 1-800-986-8540 for returning recalled product.

• Return to Clinic: Guilford County Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) participants may return recalled product to the clinic. The clinic will then reissue EBT benefits to allow WIC participants to purchase product that provides a similar reconstituted yield to the recalled product.

• Guilford County Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) participants also have the option to exchange their formulas for a new brand. They may call the WIC office directly to discuss their options.
• Greensboro Clinic: (336) 641-3214

Previous PostWays to PRAY for the crisis in Ukraine
