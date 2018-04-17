This is the largest shell egg recall since 2010. ]
RECALL: More than 200 million eggs are part of a massive recall because of a salmonella threat. The eggs were distributed in nine states including North Carolina.
Recall info: Plant number, P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package.
More details: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm604640.htm
