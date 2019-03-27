Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Reasons to participate in EMPTY BOWLS

Reasons to participate in EMPTY BOWLS

Verne HillMar 27, 2019Comments Off on Reasons to participate in EMPTY BOWLS

Like

EMPTY BOWLS is a signature event benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

 Reasons You Don’t Want To Miss Empty Bowls This Year

*You can choose your date… 

Of course you have always been able to choose who you go with, but now you can choose when to go. We are bringing back the Empty Bowls Dinner in addition to the traditional luncheon because your schedule is, well, busy.

 

*The Handmade in North Carolina Silent Auction… 

Beautiful pottery. Gift baskets. Handmade jewelry… all featuring the best local artists from throughout the 18 counties that Second Harvest serves.

 

*The Empty Bowls Signature Soup…

New this year, Second Harvest’s Providence Restaurant will be introducing a signature soup to the soup line-up … and we can’t wait for you to taste it.

 

*A great cause

You need to catch up with friends and feed your soul…AND helping to make sure every family has food for their table matters to you.

All proceeds raised at Empty Bowls supports Second Harvest’s mission work, providing food for today, and hope for tomorrow.

 

Empty Bowls at the Benton Convention Center, downtown Winston-Salem

Dinner April 23  /  5pm – 7:30pm

Lunch April 24  /  11am – 2pm

#EmptyBowls2019

 

Details:  https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

Tickets:  https://e.givesmart.com/events/7PA/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersMar 27, 2019

Wednesday News, March 27, 2019  

Verne HillMar 27, 2019

Forsyth Creek Week, March 23-31, 2019. Activities and Events Planned

Verne HillMar 26, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
6
Wed
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Camel City Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 3 @ 8:30 pm
Financial Peace University is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Maker.” $129.00 http://www.camelcitychurch.com/financial-peace-university/ 336.406.9955  
Mar
1
Fri
all-day Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 7 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Spring Quarter begins[...]
Mar
13
Wed
all-day Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Mar 13 – Apr 6 all-day
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown) is giving away hams for Easter! Here are three ways to reserve your ham… Text the word HAM to 336.525.5870 Visit http://www.shadygrove.net Deadline to register is April 6 @ 5:00pm You[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes