Reasons to participate in EMPTY BOWLS

EMPTY BOWLS is a signature event benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

Reasons You Don’t Want To Miss Empty Bowls This Year

*You can choose your date…

Of course you have always been able to choose who you go with, but now you can choose when to go. We are bringing back the Empty Bowls Dinner in addition to the traditional luncheon because your schedule is, well, busy.

*The Handmade in North Carolina Silent Auction…

Beautiful pottery. Gift baskets. Handmade jewelry… all featuring the best local artists from throughout the 18 counties that Second Harvest serves.

*The Empty Bowls Signature Soup…

New this year, Second Harvest’s Providence Restaurant will be introducing a signature soup to the soup line-up … and we can’t wait for you to taste it.

*A great cause…

You need to catch up with friends and feed your soul…AND helping to make sure every family has food for their table matters to you.

All proceeds raised at Empty Bowls supports Second Harvest’s mission work, providing food for today, and hope for tomorrow.

Empty Bowls at the Benton Convention Center, downtown Winston-Salem

Dinner April 23 / 5pm – 7:30pm

Lunch April 24 / 11am – 2pm

#EmptyBowls2019

Details: https://www.emptybowlsnc.org/

Tickets: https://e.givesmart.com/events/7PA/