Really BIG Annual Sale: Hanesbrands Sample Sale starts Tuesday at the Joel Coliseum Education Building in Winston-Salem (Details)

Verne HillAug 20, 2012 1

The Annual Hanesbrands Sample Sale starts this Tuesday – Saturday (AUG 21 – 25) at the Joel Coliseum Education Building in Winston-Salem.   ****FREE parking at Gate 5 off Deacon Blvd. Hours: 8am – 4pm (Thursday 8am – 6pm and Saturday 8am – 2pm).  Mastercard, Visa and Cash only.  All sales final.    FYI: Everything is $2 to $7 dollars (or at least 65% off retail prices)

http://www.ljvm.com/events.php         

