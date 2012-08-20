Really BIG Annual Sale: Hanesbrands Sample Sale starts Tuesday at the Joel Coliseum Education Building in Winston-Salem (Details)

The Annual Hanesbrands Sample Sale starts this Tuesday – Saturday (AUG 21 – 25) at the Joel Coliseum Education Building in Winston-Salem. ****FREE parking at Gate 5 off Deacon Blvd. Hours: 8am – 4pm (Thursday 8am – 6pm and Saturday 8am – 2pm). Mastercard, Visa and Cash only. All sales final. FYI: Everything is $2 to $7 dollars (or at least 65% off retail prices)
http://www.ljvm.com/events.php
Is it Tuesday-Saturday or is it Aug 21st (Thursday) – Aug 25th (Monday)??