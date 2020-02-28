Do you have your REAL ID yet?

Beginning October 01st, 2020, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, a US passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings. The REAL ID is completely optional but having that ‘gold star’ at the top right of your license could be useful.

NOTE: The DMV is holding “Real ID Express Days” on Saturdays in several cities, including Kernersville at the Kernersville DMV office (810-A N. Main Street) will be March 7 and April 4, 2020.

On these two Saturdays, the Kernersville DMV will only handle REAL ID express transactions – first-come, first-served between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More details on North Carolina’s Real ID requirements can be found at ncrealid.gov.

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/frequently-asked-questions.aspx

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-how-do-i-get-a-real-id/article_