Real ID: What you need to know about the 'Gold Star' NC driver's license

Real ID: What you need to know about the ‘Gold Star’ NC driver’s license

Verne Hill Jan 17, 2019

Unlike a simple NC driver’s license renewal, you must bring in several ‘documents’ to a DMV office to get a Real ID.  This cannot be done online!

Requirements: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/requirements.aspx

Starting in October 2020, people who fly commercial airlines in the US will need to show two forms of identification – or just show your Real ID NC driver’s license – one with a gold star in the upper right hand corner.

It will just make boarding a little easier.  The Real ID is OPTIONAL, but now is the time to consider getting one before the October 2020 deadline.

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/frequently-asked-questions.aspx

NOTE: This is mainly for the ladies: If your name has changed and does not match the name on your certified birth certificate, passport or other identifying information, you must provide a proof of name change, such as a certified marriage certificate, certified divorce decree or a certified document from the courts or Register of Deeds.

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/article216304040.html

 

  1. Why should I get a REAL ID?
  2. The federal government will begin requiring stricter identification standards to board a commercial flight or to enter a federal facility, including courthouses and military bases, as well as nuclear plants. The REAL ID will be sufficient to board a plane or enter facilities where the public is required to show ID. To fly, those without a REAL ID will be required to show another form of identification, such as a passport, Department of Defense ID or one of dozen other IDs listed on the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s website, www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

Military bases require two forms of identification if you don’t have a REAL ID.

Locate a DMV office in your area…

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/locate-dmv-office/Pages/dmv-offices.aspx

