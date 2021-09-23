‘Real ID’ deadline pushed to 2023?

You will have more time to get that ‘Real ID’ that you will need (eventually) to board a flight or enter federal facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the Real ID deadline until May 2023. The deadline had been Oct. 1, 2021.

The process has been slowed by the pandemic, with many state agencies operating at limited capacity. https://apnews.com/article/when-do-i-need-real-id-7911495d6643b02c205d496a9af4e322