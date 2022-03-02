The real Dr Seuss

It’s Dr Seuss day

Born Theodor Seuss Geisel on March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Theo would eventually write under his middle name Seuss (which was his mother’s maiden name).

After 27 rejections, Seuss’s first children’s book, And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street, was published in 1937. Seuss continued to write children’s books.

In 1954, Dr Seuss published Horton Hears a Who!

A book publisher challenged Seuss to write a book with a small number of words so that first graders wouldn’t be able to put down. In response, Seuss wrote The Cat in the Hat with just 236 words; it was published in 1957 to great acclaim.

Beginner Books (a division of Random House) was formed to publish books that would help children learn to read. The series launched in 1958 with the publication of The Cat in the Hat Comes Back.

*Dr. Seuss is best known for writing over 60 children’s books.

Not bad for a writer with a wacky sense of imagination that was rejected 27 times with his first children’s book.

