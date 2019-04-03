Ready to ‘Skip down the Yellow Brick Road’ this June?

Dates have been announced for the “Journey with Dorothy” tours at the Land of Oz on Beech Mountain. Tickets available for select dates in June and a bonus day in July!
(Tickets are $27.50, with children age two and under getting in free)
Visit www.landofoznc.com to purchase tickets and for more information on the “Autumn at Oz” Festival in September! www.landofoznc.com/journey-with-dorothy
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
