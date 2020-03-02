“Read Across America Day”

Reading aloud to kids has clear cognitive benefits experts suggest but it also strengthens children’s social, emotional, and character development.

Great ways to inspire reading in children include:

Keep books everywhere you spend time. Put them in the car, in every room of the house and tuck them in backpacks and purses. Make them easily accessible.

Visit the library often. Knowing how to use the library and learning the benefits of a library fosters a love of reading as well as a genuine respect for the services libraries provide.

Read to your children. No matter their age, reading aloud strengthens their vocabulary and language skills. It also opens up opportunity for discussion. https://www.pbs.org/parents/thrive/why-reading-aloud-to-kids-helps-them-thrive

This also ties into the birthday of Theodor Geisel (aka Dr Seuss).

“Today you are You, that is truer than true.

There is no one alive who is Youer than You.”

https://www.readacrossamerica.org/about-read-across-america/