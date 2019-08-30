Search
Re-Scan in September: Local TV stations are changing frequencies

Verne HillAug 30, 2019

You must re-scan some of your favorite over-the-air TV channels in September.

Many over-the-air TV channels are ‘changing frequencies’ between September and June 2020 to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services, according to the FCC. Stations are transitioning in phases, and viewers will need to re-scan more than once.  The actual channel number seen by viewers will not change.

FYI: If you have cable or another content provider you are OK.

Here is a list of local channels and when you will need to rescan…

Sept. 3   WMYV My-48 

Sept. 6   UNC-TV 

Sept. 6   WXII NBC-12    www.WXII12.com/rescan

Sept. 6   WCWG CW-20

 

WGHP Fox-8: Spring 2020

WFMY CBS-2: Spring 2020

WXLV ABC-45: No change is currently planned…

You can also find more information about the procedure at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan

The TV Answers website, from the NAB at www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp

 

Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal…

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
