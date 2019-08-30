Re-Scan in September: Local TV stations are changing frequencies

You must re-scan some of your favorite over-the-air TV channels in September.
Many over-the-air TV channels are ‘changing frequencies’ between September and June 2020 to help open up airwaves for new high-speed wireless services, according to the FCC. Stations are transitioning in phases, and viewers will need to re-scan more than once. The actual channel number seen by viewers will not change.
FYI: If you have cable or another content provider you are OK.
Here is a list of local channels and when you will need to rescan…
Sept. 3 WMYV My-48
Sept. 6 UNC-TV
Sept. 6 WXII NBC-12 www.WXII12.com/rescan
Sept. 6 WCWG CW-20
WGHP Fox-8: Spring 2020
WFMY CBS-2: Spring 2020
WXLV ABC-45: No change is currently planned…
You can also find more information about the procedure at www.fcc.gov/TVrescan
The TV Answers website, from the NAB at www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp
