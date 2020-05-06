Re-Opening NC: Phase ONE begins Friday @ 5pm

Governor Cooper outlining Phase ONE of loosening restrictions in NC, beginning this Friday (May 8) at 5pm.

Some of the Phase ONE happenings…

Stay-at-Home is highly recommended. Go out if you need to!

Some stores will be allowed to re-open at 50% capacity.

Continued face coverings in public spaces / 6-foot rule still applies in public.

Churches: Outdoor worship opening up (with social distancing)

NOTE: NO hair or nail salons, no barber shops yet…

Phase ONE Executive Order beginning May 8, 2020 (through May 22?)

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO138-Phase-1.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s

Wash your hands for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Wear a face covering

a face covering Wait six feet apart from other people (social / physical distance)

What you need to know about Phase 1 of re-opening North Carolina on the News Blog at wbfj.fm