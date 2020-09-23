RBG: First woman to have this honor

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court through Thursday. The public is invited to pay respects on the portico at the top of the Supreme Court steps today and Thursday.

President Trump will visit the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay his respects.

On Friday, the body of Justice Ginsburg will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol – the first woman to have such an honor.

*A private interment will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/21/politics/ruth-bader-ginsburg-funeral-plans/index.html

Note: Ginsburg passed away last Friday at the age of 87 due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She served on the nation’s High Court for more than 27 years. She was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ruth-bader-ginsburg-lies-in-repose-supreme-court-watch-live-stream-today-09-23-2020/

FYI: The US Supreme Court hears oral arguments in about 80 cases.

The High Court receives approximately 7,000-8,000 petitions each Term.

*On average, 40% of Supreme Court decisions are unanimous.