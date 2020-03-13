Ravi Zacharias Update: Malignant tumor found during Spinal Surgery

Ravi Zacharias underwent surgery to repair his back 3 weeks ago.

Ravi says…

“The surgery was considered a success. However, since the surgery I have faced very severe pain. We have learned in the past week that a biopsy taken during the procedure revealed that I have a malignant tumor on my sacrum—a very rare cancer called Sarcoma. Indeed, we now know this is the cause of my extreme pain.

In the past few days, we have been meeting with specialists to determine the next course of action. They will wait until I am fully healed from the back surgery, and in 4-5 weeks, will begin treatment to shrink the tumor.

*We are trusting the Lord in this, and we believe we have already seen evidence of His hand. For example, the tumor did not show up on any previous scans and was only discovered by my surgeon identifying it during surgery.”

https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/a-sobering-update-on-my-health-and-request-for-prayer