Ravi Zacharias Update: Malignant tumor found during Spinal Surgery

Verne HillMar 13, 2020Comments Off on Ravi Zacharias Update: Malignant tumor found during Spinal Surgery

Ravi Zacharias underwent surgery to repair his back 3 weeks ago.

Ravi says…

“The surgery was considered a success. However, since the surgery I have faced very severe pain. We have learned in the past week that a biopsy taken during the procedure revealed that I have a malignant tumor on my sacrum—a very rare cancer called Sarcoma. Indeed, we now know this is the cause of my extreme pain.

In the past few days, we have been meeting with specialists to determine the next course of action. They will wait until I am fully healed from the back surgery, and in 4-5 weeks, will begin treatment to shrink the tumor.

*We are trusting the Lord in this, and we believe we have already seen evidence of His hand. For example, the tumor did not show up on any previous scans and was only discovered by my surgeon identifying it during surgery.”

https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/a-sobering-update-on-my-health-and-request-for-prayer

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

