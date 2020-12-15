A rare aligning of planets will form ‘Christmas Star’. Jupiter and Saturn (the two largest planets in our solar system) will ‘line up’ on December 21, marking the start of the winter solstice!
This event hasn’t been seen since the Middle Ages.
Some experts speculate that the “Star of Bethlehem” or “Christmas Star” that guided the Magi or “wise men” could have been a rare alignment of Jupiter, Saturn and Venus.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/december/rare-star-of-bethlehem-to-appear-dec-21-heres-what-astronomy-says-about-the-biblical-star-at-christs-birth
Source: Forbes.com
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad - December 15, 2020
- Program to help with paying heating bills - December 15, 2020
- Rare ‘Christmas Star’ visible this Monday evening - December 15, 2020