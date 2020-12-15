Rare ‘Christmas Star’ visible this Monday evening

A rare aligning of planets will form ‘Christmas Star’. Jupiter and Saturn (the two largest planets in our solar system) will ‘line up’ on December 21, marking the start of the winter solstice!

This event hasn’t been seen since the Middle Ages.

Some experts speculate that the “Star of Bethlehem” or “Christmas Star” that guided the Magi or “wise men” could have been a rare alignment of Jupiter, Saturn and Venus.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/december/rare-star-of-bethlehem-to-appear-dec-21-heres-what-astronomy-says-about-the-biblical-star-at-christs-birth

Source: Forbes.com