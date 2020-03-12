Randy Wooden: Handshaking etiquette and the coronavirus

How do you avoid hand to hand contact while doing business and going on job interviews in the middle of the COVID 19 / coronavirus pandemic?
Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill, tackles this tough question with tact and a little common sense with Verne Hill (WBFJ).
The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building
off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem
Contact (336) 464-0516
www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org
Reminder: LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…
CNBC: Your guide to new, ‘touchless’ greetings
