Randy Wooden: Handshaking etiquette and the coronavirus

How do you avoid hand to hand contact while doing business and going on job interviews in the middle of the COVID 19 / coronavirus pandemic?

Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill, tackles this tough question with tact and a little common sense with Verne Hill (WBFJ).

Listen now…

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/randy-wooden-the-hand-shake-and-the-coronavirus

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building

off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem

Contact (336) 464-0516

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

CNBC: Your guide to new, ‘touchless’ greetings

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/06/as-coronavirus-cases-increase-a-guide-to-touchless-greetings.html