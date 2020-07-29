Search
Randy Wooden: Where Do We Go From Here?

Verne HillJul 29, 2020Comments Off on Randy Wooden: Where Do We Go From Here?

Verne chats with Job Coach Randy Wooden, director of the Professional Center by Goodwill, about navigating jobs and the job search heading into the second half of 2020. 

July 27, 2020: COVID has had major impact on not only how we interact with others, but also the job market.  So what’s likely in our future and how do we prepare for it?

Helpful links for those needing assistance due to job loss or change!  https://www.wbfj.fm/goodwill-professional-center/

Job Coach Randy Wooden, director of the Professional Center by Goodwill.  Phone: (336) 464-0516

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org

RWooden@GoodwillNWNC.org

https://www.goodwillnwnc.org/goodwill-cares/

From the interview:

Employers

Concerns/ Challenges:

Sufficient revenues to support staffing levels

Sufficient workload to justify staffing levels

Employee and customer health/safety

 

Possible Changes:

Layoffs… “do more with less”

Telecommuting

Staggered shifts

Gig workers / contract workers

 

Workers

Concerns / Challenges:

Election year typically reduces hiring

COVID and its impact on hiring

Automation continues to replace workers

Greater competition for available jobs

 

Your Preparation:

Update your skills to compete

How can you account for your time these past months?

Networking… LinkedIn

 

Child care issues: Whether we’re current employees or going through the interview process, what conversations will we need to have?  How will employers react?  What’s appropriate?

 

The latest columns from Randy Wooden in the Winston-Salem Journal…

July 5th… employer perspective:  https://journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden-the-employers-perspective-where-do-we-go-from-here/article_74d896f1-3fee-5364-9aad-64044fb11399.html

July 19th… worker perspective:   https://journalnow.com/business/wooden-where-do-we-go-from-here-from-a-worker-s-perspective/article_6b3dcb4d-8291-57a4-bc53-4488417b1511.html

 

 

 

