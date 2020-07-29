Randy Wooden: Where Do We Go From Here?

Verne chats with Job Coach Randy Wooden, director of the Professional Center by Goodwill, about navigating jobs and the job search heading into the second half of 2020.
July 27, 2020: COVID has had major impact on not only how we interact with others, but also the job market. So what’s likely in our future and how do we prepare for it?
Helpful links for those needing assistance due to job loss or change! https://www.wbfj.fm/goodwill-professional-center/
Job Coach Randy Wooden, director of the Professional Center by Goodwill. Phone: (336) 464-0516
www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org
https://www.goodwillnwnc.org/goodwill-cares/
From the interview:
Employers
Concerns/ Challenges:
Sufficient revenues to support staffing levels
Sufficient workload to justify staffing levels
Employee and customer health/safety
Possible Changes:
Layoffs… “do more with less”
Telecommuting
Staggered shifts
Gig workers / contract workers
Workers
Concerns / Challenges:
Election year typically reduces hiring
COVID and its impact on hiring
Automation continues to replace workers
Greater competition for available jobs
Your Preparation:
Update your skills to compete
How can you account for your time these past months?
Networking… LinkedIn
Child care issues: Whether we’re current employees or going through the interview process, what conversations will we need to have? How will employers react? What’s appropriate?
The latest columns from Randy Wooden in the Winston-Salem Journal…
July 5th… employer perspective: https://journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden-the-employers-perspective-where-do-we-go-from-here/article_74d896f1-3fee-5364-9aad-64044fb11399.html
July 19th… worker perspective: https://journalnow.com/business/wooden-where-do-we-go-from-here-from-a-worker-s-perspective/article_6b3dcb4d-8291-57a4-bc53-4488417b1511.html
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Randy Wooden: Where Do We Go From Here? - July 29, 2020
- Goodwill Professional Center: Job assistance - July 29, 2020
- Wednesday News, July 29, 2020 - July 29, 2020