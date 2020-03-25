Search
Randy Wooden: Conducting a Job Search during a Pandemic

Verne HillMar 25, 2020Comments Off on Randy Wooden: Conducting a Job Search during a Pandemic

Job Coach Randy Wooden, director of the Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem, shares with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about still conducting a job search during a pandemic.
Topics covered include…
What industries are actually hiring during the COVID-19 crisis?
Is it possible to do a ‘job search’ in this social isolation world right now? Spruce up on your social media platforms.

LinkedIn webinars are still being offered ‘virtually’
Thursdays at 9:30am (basic intro to LinkedIn)
Tuesdays at 2pm (for advanced users)

Randy is currently ‘working from home’ due to the coronavirus crisis.  Connect with Randy by phone or email…
PHONE: 336.464.0516 EMAIL: rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org

 

 

Several retailers ARE hiring right now including grocery stores.
Walmart is hiring thousands of workers in North Carolina in response to the strong demand in stores as a result of the coronavirus. You can apply by visiting www.walmartcareers.com

or text ‘jobs’ to 240240 to get started. You can apply today and start today.

Resources
Indeed: Resources to help folks affected by COVID-19 findhelp.org/
Help with food, help paying bills, other programs

MyWorkChoice (also see at www.myworkchoice.com) is helping to get people back to work within 24 hours. The actual goal of the company is to get people “from couch to check” in an hour. You can read the full article below
www.foxbusiness.com/technology/coro…-apps-find-work

NC Works resource guide. Contact: Rosa Adkins
Information for all counties in NC: www.ncworks.gov/gsipub/index.asp?docid=531

For parents with kids at home…
A website that could prove helpful for many of your clients and their families, especially since so many families are now in “home school” type situations. The website called www.kahnacademy.org. It’s crazy helpful for learning how to do just about any subject in school from grades K-12 as well as college and test prep. It is loaded with how-to’s and tons of tutorials, examples, and actual practice examples .

Online resource guide for all NC veterans www.milvets.nc.gov/resource-guide

COVID–19: How You Can Help with Immediate Needs in the Community. Due to the closing of many schools and workplaces, our community is experiencing difficulty and there is an increased need for resources. www.forsythunitedway.org/covid-19-and…e-community/

 

Randy Wooden, Director, Professional Center by Goodwill
Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC
PHONE: 336.464.0516
EMAIL: rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org
WEB: www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

 

Verne Hill

