More rain, winter mix for the Triad?

Triad Winter Weather Alert for Tuesday night into mid-morning Wednesday. A wintry mixture of sleet, freezing rain, and cold rain is expected for the Triad. A light coating of snow, sleet and / or freezing rain is possible in the areas along and north of the Interstate 40 and I-85 corridor. All rain by mid-morning… *The amount of cold air along with the timing of the precipitation remain uncertain.
Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday
Northern Mountains and extreme NW Piedmont included in the Watch: Surry, Wilkes and Watauga. *WINTRY mixed precipitation possible.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- What do you say to someone who is mourning the death of a child or teen? - February 19, 2019
- Take a ‘Heart Health Risk Assessment’… - February 19, 2019
- Tuesday News, February 19, 2019 - February 19, 2019