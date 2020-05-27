More rain expected for the Triad from Bertha

Flash Flood Watch for central North Carolina

Counties impacted: Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph

UPDATE: Showers and isolated thunderstorms will spread into central North Carolina today. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts are expected.

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall around 9:30am this morning near Charleston, SC.

Bertha will continue to move through South Carolina into North Carolina.

*Rain estimates from #Bertha remain highest from I-77 to the east (including the Triad).

The Triad could get up to 2 inches from the remnants of Bertha overnight.