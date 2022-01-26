Radon Awareness Week (Jan 26-28)

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas released from rocks, soil, and water.

NOTE: Your home could have high levels of radon, putting you and your family at risk for lung cancer. Find out more about testing and radon reduction: https://bit.ly/3qIyTNSexternal icon

INFO: Radon is estimated to cause around 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the United States every year and is the second leading cause of lung cancer, according to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can get trapped in homes and buildings and expose the people who live and work inside, increasing their risk of developing lung cancer later in life. This risk is even higher among those who smoke cigarettes.

The good news is that exposures to high levels of radon are preventable. CDC’s 2022 Radon Awareness Week, observed on January 24-28, raises awareness about risks and encourages prevention by highlighting a different theme each day of the week. Partners are encouraged to use the social media messages below and include the hashtag #RadonAwarenessWeek