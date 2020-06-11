Radio streaming ‘up’ during lockdown

There’s more data showing how many of us – ‘stuck at home’ during the early phase of the COVID pandemic – shifted more of our radio listening to digital devices. WideOrbit, which provides streaming services to numerous broadcasters, says Total Listening Hours for its clients jumped 9% from February to March (with news/talk listening up 20%).
*From February to late April, smart speaker listening jumped 19% and listening on Sonos devices shot up a staggering 63%.
*Separately, Nielsen analyzed encoded streams of AM/FM radio stations and found that at-home online listening was 60% higher in April Week 4 compared to before the virus outbreak among persons 18+ during the Mon.-Fri., 6am-7pm daypart.
http://www.insideradio.com/free/more-evidence-of-how-lockdowns-boosted-online-radio-consumption/article_6531a422-aba1-11ea-b9aa-37551ae00baf.html
All of the data underscores the need for stations to sharpen their audio distribution strategies, making sure their content is easily accessible on whatever device listeners choose – and that the digital stream sounds as good as the on-air product.
