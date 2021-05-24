Have questions about getting a Covid-19 vaccination? 

Select a location: https://myspot.nc.gov/

Have questions about getting your Covid-19 vaccination? www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/other-procedures

Get your peanuts, popcorn, cracker jacks and Covid vaccine shot? A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held before Tuesday’s Winston-Salem Dash game vs. the Hickory Crawdads. The Covid vaccine clinic will be offered from 3pm til first pitch at 7pm, this Tuesday evening. Get your shot plus a ‘discounted’ DASH game ticket along with a free hot dog. Call 336-714-2287 to schedule your appointment. www.wsdash.com

Update: The CEO’s of Pfizer and Moderna suggesting that COVID-19 vaccine boosters could be needed as early as this September. FDA + CDC would have to sign off on the boosters.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/health/2021/05/20/pfizer–moderna-ceos–covid-19-vaccine-boosters-could-be-needed-starting-in-september