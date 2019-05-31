What is the purpose of Guardian ad Litem?

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 02, 2019)

What is the mission and purpose of Guardian ad Litem of Forsyth County?

Amanda and Melissa (Guardian ad Litem of Forsyth County) along with volunteer Kate are passionate about helping kids in foster care. Interview with Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) from May 16, 2019.

Listen now…

Guardian ad Litem recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for children who are in foster care. Our advocates come from all walks of life and once training is complete – they become a court appointed official.

Training sessions are coming up in July…

(336) 779-6651

www.facebook.com/forsythcountyguardianadlitem

volunteerforgal.org/

*Currently we have 99 active volunteers, of which we are grateful, but we currently have 68 children who do not have an advocate to speak to the court on their behalf.

Also…

Topic: Summer safety. Keeping your family safe while enjoying the sun and water

Guest: Dr Soren Johnson with Novant Health Robinhood Pediatrics in Winston-Salem

Sunscreen 101: How effective is YOUR sunscreen?

FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma. https://is.gd/PGr3bF

EWG Healthy Living App https://www.ewg.org/apps/

Sun safety and kids

(Novant Health) Much of a person’s risk for melanoma — the deadliest form of skin cancer — comes from their sun exposure as a child. Healthy sun-protection habits come in three forms – slip, slap, slop.

*Slip on protective clothing, like long-sleeve shirts and long pants with an adequate UV (ultraviolet radiation) protection factor. UV protection factor (UPF) is the clothing equivalent of sun protection factor (SPF) for sunscreen.

*Next, slap on a hat — not just a baseball cap — to protect your face, head, ears and neck. And don’t forget to protect your eyes with sunglasses.

*Last, but not least, slop on sunscreen — and use plenty of it to cover all your exposed skin. Then reapply it every few hours and after swimming. https://is.gd/6Se4aE

Water safety tips

Drowning isn’t just a safety issue for children. This recent study shows it can happen to anyone at any age. You can help keep drowning deaths down with the following steps: https://is.gd/VtJW4Q

Water Safety and Prevention https://is.gd/wm52JX