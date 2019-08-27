Pumpkin spice offerings

When the craving for a hot or cold pumpkin-spiced beverage hits, head to these places:

7-Eleven: The pumpkin spice beverage lineup is back for fall, including the pumpkin spice latte, mocha and coffee. Even better, any size Pumpkin Spice Latte or Coffee is just $1.

Cracker Barrel: The Pumpkin Pie Latte Crafted Coffee features pumpkin pie flavors, whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice. Available iced or hot starting Aug. 26.

Culver’s: The Pumpkin Pecan Frozen Custard features toasted pecan pieces mixed into Pumpkin Fresh frozen custard.

Dairy Queen: A seasonal favorite, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard will hit menus in late August. This dessert blends pumpkin pie pieces with vanilla soft serve and is topped with whipped cream and nutmeg.

Denny’s: Seasonal favorite pumpkin pancakes are returning for fall.

Dunkin’: Pumpkin spice coffee, K-Cup pods, doughnuts, muffins and Munchkins donut holes return Aug. 21. And this season, there’s a new menu item in the lineup: The Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature latte.

Kit Kat: Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie miniatures were unleashed on Aug. 1. Look for them on select store shelves. Supplies are limited.

PetSmart: The limited-edition Greenies Dental Treats in pumpkin spice flavor are now available at PetSmart. These all-natural chews clean your dog’s teeth. Supplies are limited.

Pillsbury: Pumpkin Spice Rolls started returning to shelves in early August. Buy them at Walmart and use this coupon to get $10 off your online pickup order over $50 (doesn’t have to be $50 of the Pumpkin Spice Rolls, but we won’t judge you). Or sign up for a free trial of Instacart Express and pay no delivery fees when you order the rolls from your local grocery store.

Spam: This oddity will be available at Spam.com and on Walmart.com starting Sept. 23. See details.

Starbucks: The Pumpkin Spice Latte returns Aug. 27. Plus, Starbucks is introducing Pumpkin Spice Creamer you can add to your regular coffee, if the latte version is just too much.

Or, try the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Foam, made with vanilla sweet cream and pumpkin spice sauce, layered atop Starbucks Cold Brew.

Starbucks is also offering scores of pumpkin treats, including scones, madeleines and muffins.

Steak ’n Shake: The Pumpkin Spice Milkshake is available for fall and features pumpkin syrup, clove, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Williams Sonoma: Pre-order Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate (a combination of Guittard semisweet chocolate shavings and warm pumpkin spices). You can order now from Williams Sonoma for October delivery.

Pumpkin Spice scents and beauty products

Celebrate fall by covering yourself and your home in pumpkin-spice scents.

Bath & Body Works: The retailer offers a few candle options for pumpkin fans, including Pumpkin Pecan Waffles and Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin. The Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin scent is also available as a plug-in fragrance and hand soap. Check out the latest coupons to save the most on your purchase.

Bed Bath & Beyond: The home fragrances department offers many playful takes on the scent of pumpkin, including Pumpkin French Toast, Honey Pumpkin Butter and Spiced Pumpkin. Sign up for emails and get 20% off.

Kohl’s: Shop Kohl’s for a variety of home pumpkin scents, including Yankee Candles Spiced Pumpkin scent and the Vanilla Pumpkin Latte candle from SONOMA. Kohl’s offers plenty of limited-time discount codes that change day to day. See the latest.

Native Deodorant: The all-natural deodorant company will offer a pumpkin spice scent starting in Sept. Use this coupon to get 15% off our order.

Sephora: Get pumpkin-themed facial masks (here, here and here). Through Sept. 1, use promo code BOUNCE to get a free trial-size bareMinerals Bouncy Blend Blush when you make a $25 purchase. Or, use promo code KNOCKOUT through Sept. 16 to get a free trial-size Tarte Knockout toner with an order over $25.

Yankee Candle: The fall Farmers Market Collection includes the scents Spiced Pumpkin and Apple Pumpkin. Sign up for emails, and get a discount.

Pumpkin Spice Apparel

Declare your love for the PSL proudly with these playful tees and whimsical sweatshirts.

Amazon: This shirt should have wide appeal, with the slogan “I Just Want to Pet Cats and Drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes.”

CafePress: Get a shirt (or mug) emblazoned with “No Shame Pumkpkin Spice” or “Pumpkin Spice Junkie.” This code gets you 15% off your order through the end of Aug.

South Parade: The street-style inspired clothing line offers chic Pumpkin Spice Latte sweatshirts and T-shirts.

Zazzle: Options include the “Pumpkin Spice Drinking Team” shirt and the “You Had Me At Pumpkin Spice” shirt. This promo code gets you 15% off your order.

Non-pumpkin fall treats for those who are sick of pumpkin flavor

Given the early start this year to pumpkin spice madness, it’s possible you may grow tired of the flavor. Or maybe you were just anti-pumpkin spice to begin with (you are not alone). Luckily, these restaurants are offering other fall treats for you to enjoy.

California Pizza Kitchen: If pumpkin isn’t your thing, try the limited-time Fall Crunchy Caramel Apple Sundae. Made with Cap’n Crunch cereal, Granny Smith apples and warm butterscotch caramel over vanilla Haagen Dazs.

Denny’s: Just as festive for fall, but without a hint of pumpkin, is the new Apple Bourbon Pancake Breakfast. Get two multigrain wheat pancakes made with flaxseeds, cinnamon and brown sugar, and topped with a creamy, caramel apple walnut bourbon sauce. The dish comes with two fresh eggs, crispy hash browns and bacon or sausage. There’s also an Apple Bourbon Crepe.

Dunkin’: New for fall, enjoy the Apple Cider Donut and Apple Cider Munchkins, starting Aug. 21.

Panera Bread: Panera offers a lengthy treat lineup for fall, including the Cinnamon Spice Latte, Cinnamon Spice Cold Brew and Apple Pie Thumbprint cookies.

