Puerto Rico Relief: Items needed

Piedmont Triad United for Puerto Rico is joining forces with the Puerto Rican Cultural Society of Charlotte

For Monetary donations please go to: www.prcsc.org

For the Victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

Please help us with desperately needed items:

Food Personal Item Miscellaneous Bottle Water Baby Formula & Food Canned Milk Powered Milk Non-Refrigerating Milk Canned Food Dry Food Dog & Cat Food Granola Bars Ramen Soup Rice Deodorant Tooth Brush Tooth Paste Adult & Children Diapers Shampoo Hand Sanitizers Baby Wipes Feminine Products Solar Lights Over the Counter Medicine Gasoline Containers/Cans (Red) Batteries of all sizes Waterproof Gloves Disposable Gloves Face mask Flashlights Garbage Bags Cleaning Wipes Cleaning Agents Mosquito Repellent Disposable Tableware First Aid Items Brooms & Mops

Piedmont Triad United for Puerto Rico & Mexico

for more information, drop-off locations or how to join us in our efforts

Thank You!