Puerto Rico Relief: Items needed

Piedmont Triad United for Puerto Rico is joining forces with the Puerto Rican Cultural Society of Charlotte
For Monetary donations please go to: www.prcsc.org
For the Victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico
Please help us with desperately needed items:
|Food
|Personal Item
|Miscellaneous
|Bottle Water
Baby Formula & Food
Canned Milk
Powered Milk
Non-Refrigerating Milk
Canned Food
Dry Food
Dog & Cat Food
Granola Bars
Ramen Soup
Rice
|Deodorant
Tooth Brush
Tooth Paste
Adult & Children Diapers
Shampoo
Hand Sanitizers
Baby Wipes
Feminine Products
|Solar Lights
Over the Counter Medicine
Gasoline Containers/Cans (Red)
Batteries of all sizes
Waterproof Gloves
Disposable Gloves
Face mask
Flashlights
Garbage Bags
Cleaning Wipes
Cleaning Agents
Mosquito Repellent
Disposable Tableware
First Aid Items
Brooms & Mops
Visit us on Facebook
Piedmont Triad United for Puerto Rico & Mexico
for more information, drop-off locations or how to join us in our efforts
Thank You!
2nd Big Donation Event by Heidi’s Uniform, Sat Oct 21
