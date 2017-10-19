Search
Puerto Rico Relief: Items needed

Puerto Rico Relief: Items needed

Verne HillOct 19, 2017Comments Off on Puerto Rico Relief: Items needed

Like

Piedmont Triad United for Puerto Rico  is joining forces with the Puerto Rican Cultural Society of Charlotte

 

For Monetary donations please go to:  www.prcsc.org

For the Victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

Please help us with desperately needed items:

 

Food Personal Item Miscellaneous
Bottle Water

Baby Formula & Food

Canned Milk

Powered Milk

Non-Refrigerating Milk

Canned Food

Dry Food

Dog & Cat Food

Granola Bars

Ramen Soup

Rice

 Deodorant

Tooth Brush

Tooth Paste

Adult & Children Diapers

Shampoo

Hand Sanitizers

Baby Wipes

Feminine Products

 Solar Lights

Over the Counter Medicine

Gasoline Containers/Cans (Red)

Batteries of all sizes

Waterproof Gloves

Disposable Gloves

Face mask

Flashlights

Garbage Bags

Cleaning Wipes

Cleaning Agents

Mosquito Repellent

Disposable Tableware

First Aid Items

Brooms & Mops

 

Visit us on Facebook

Piedmont Triad United for Puerto Rico & Mexico

for more information, drop-off locations or how to join us in our efforts

Thank You!

 

2nd Big Donation Event by Heidi’s Uniform, Sat Oct 21

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
