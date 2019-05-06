Public Hearing on changing the name of Dixie Classic Fair this Tuesday

Thousands of ‘responses’ have poured in…
A public hearing to ‘discuss’ the proposed Dixie Classic Fair ‘name change’ is scheduled for this Tuesday evening (May 7) at the Home and Garden Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Gate 9 on 27th Street). You can take the online ‘name’ survey through June 3 at surveymonkey.com/r/DCFNameInput.
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-dixie-classic-fair-name-and-counting-responses-pour-in/article_06d2cf44-ba22-575f-989f-dc788ecc179d.html
