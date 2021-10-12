Providers dumping 3G networks in 2022?

Do you have a 3G mobile phone?

The 3 largest US mobile providers (Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile) are all phasing out their 3G networks in 2022, meaning you will need to ‘upgrade’ to a newer

4G or 5G phone to continue receiving service. What does this really mean? According to the FCC, many older mobile phones will be unable to send texts, make or receive calls or use data services, and will have no access to 911.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/technology-verify/you-will-have-to-upgrade-replace-phone-to-4g-5g-in-2022-if-you-have-3g-verizon-att-tmobile-all-phasing-out-3g/