Motto: Food feeds a person. Employment feeds a family.
Providence Kitchen to open September 19th
Location: BB&T building in downtown Winston-Salem!
Home to a unique and professionally-designed paid Hospitality Residency Program, Second Harvest Food Bank’s Providence Restaurant gives graduates of its Providence Culinary Training Program (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals for up to two years, preparing them to move forward in their culinary careers and into leadership roles.
*Motto: Food feeds a person. Employment feeds a family.
Providence Culinary Training alumna Tara Madison will be leading the Providence Kitchen team. Details: https://www.facebook.com/providencekitchenatbbt/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Providence Kitchen to open Sept 19th at BB&T - September 4, 2018
- Low-cost dental clinic options - September 4, 2018
- Tuesday News, September 04, 2018 - September 4, 2018