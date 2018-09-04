Providence Kitchen to open Sept 19th at BB&T

Motto: Food feeds a person. Employment feeds a family.

Providence Kitchen to open September 19th

Location: BB&T building in downtown Winston-Salem!

Home to a unique and professionally-designed paid Hospitality Residency Program, Second Harvest Food Bank’s Providence Restaurant gives graduates of its Providence Culinary Training Program (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals for up to two years, preparing them to move forward in their culinary careers and into leadership roles.

Providence Culinary Training alumna Tara Madison will be leading the Providence Kitchen team. Details: https://www.facebook.com/providencekitchenatbbt/