‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ opens this Wednesday, Sept 19

Verne HillSep 14, 2018

In conjunction with Second Harvest’s ‘Providence Culinary Training’ (formerly Triad Community Kitchen), ‘Providence Kitchen at BB&T’ offers a new breakfast and lunch option for downtown Winston-Salem.

Location: 200 W Second Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Providence Culinary Training
Second Harvest’s Providence Culinary Training (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) offers a 13-week, hands-on training experience, culminating in a one-week internship with one of Providence’s employment partners.   Culinary students who graduate through ‘Providence Culinary Training’ go on to work for local restaurants or join the residency programs at Providence Restaurant and Catering or now at Providence Kitchen at BB&T.  Learn more: https://www.hungernwnc.org/how-we-work/tck.html

 

