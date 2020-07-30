Search
Providence Catering and WinMock at Kinderton, pop-up restaurant

Verne Hill Jul 30, 2020

Providence Catering has partnered with WinMock at Kinderton in Bermuda Run to open a pop-up restaurant on the weekends, beginning this Friday (July 31).

Providence Catering, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, and WinMock at Kinderton came up with the idea of a pop-up partly to provide work for its catering employees and to raise money for Second Harvest.

Chef Jeff Bacon and his team with Providence Catering have created a special three-course menu for the pop-up with choices of salads, entrees and desserts.

The meals will be provided in a safe, clean, spacious environment that follows social-distancing and other state COVID-19 guidelines.  Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available. And the evenings will include live music.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/providence-plans-pop-up-at-winmock-in-bermuda-run/

 

 

Verne Hill

WBFJ Your Family Station

