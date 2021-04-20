Strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in US

“It’s the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into law Monday that aims to crack down on violent ‘rioting’ in the state. The bill will increase punishment for people who violently riot, loot and destroy property, and punish cities that don’t protect lives and property. But detractors say the law violates First Amendment rights to free speech.
Protest= Protected.
Rioting= Bad.
Read more: https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/gov-desantis-signs-floridas-anti-riot-bill-into-law/2431822/? 4
