   Pros and Cons: Accepting a job through a staffing agency

Job Coach Randy Wooden, director, Professional Center by Goodwill, will explain why there are so many jobs only available via staffing agencies…
Check out Randy’s insider info for July 26, 2018…
The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516
www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org
Check out Randy’s articles http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/
Reminders…
*LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…
EVENT: Professional Center’s annual August resource access fair/panel discussion (RSVP only) is coming up Wednesday, August 15, 2018. 9am til noon in Self Reliance Hall at Goodwill WS’s corporate location. DETAILS: (336) 464-0516 www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org
